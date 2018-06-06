Acuant Granted New Remote Image Verification Patent

This latest patent covers the ability for a user to capture an ID document on their choice of device (mobile or desktop) and send that ID document to a secure server using web services for processing (data extraction and authentication). Acquiring images such as identity and insurance documents by a mobile device has increasing utility for global users in both the commercial and government markets. Acuant processes millions of transactions globally each month with its cloud and mobile products.

"We are pleased to continue to offer our partners and the identity verification market best in class solutions that offer flexibility in device and deployment methods," said Yossi Zekri, president and CEO, Acuant. "We strive for continuous improvement and strengthening our intellectual property is a large part of that as we continue to experience rapid growth."

About Acuant

Acuant is an identity verification platform that instantly reduces fraud while providing seamless customer experiences. Solutions include intelligent data capture and auto-fill software, identity document authentication, chip and ePassport authentication with PKI, facial recognition software and expert manual review of documents. Human assisted machine learning powers the largest ID library processing 196+ countries monthly and having completed more than 3 billion transactions worldwide. Acuant mitigates risk and meets regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML, while protecting PII. Partners include start-ups, Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 organizations in all industries. For more information, please visit acuantcorp.com

