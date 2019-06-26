Acuant Incorporates Machine Authentication of KINEGRAM® Security Features in Travel Documents

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant, a global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced its partnership with OVD Kinegram of Zug, Switzerland, to incorporate the Kinegram Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) in Acuant's family of AssureID™ document authentication services.

Sophisticated optical security devices such as the KINEGRAM®, which are integrated in government documents to protect them from data manipulation or counterfeiting, are traditionally designed for human visual inspection. New technologies and innovative approaches to the design of the Kinegram enable the inclusion of copy-resistant security features, such as specialized metallization patterns in combination with visible and UV print, which can be machine-authenticated using existing desktop travel document readers. OMA is integrated as a library in Acuant's software and thus significantly raises the security level in the optical authentication check routines.

"With the addition of OMA to our AssureID technology, our customers can authenticate the latest generation of travel documents containing a KINEGRAM® that has been designed to be machine authenticated," said Steven Maloney, Acuant Executive Vice President for Business Development & Strategy. "This partnership is a perfect example of how we continue to build advanced capabilities into our identity services platform."

Automatic document inspection processes and machine-assisted manual inspection processes are more reliable and secure when the document readers can inspect complex security features in the KINEGRAM®.

"We are in the process of rolling out the next generation of KINEGRAM® designs that can be machine authenticated," said John Peters, OVD Kinegram's Head of New Business. "The first of these new features is already on the market, with others to quickly follow suit."

OVD Kinegram is demonstrating its solutions at the ICAO Traveller Identification Programme (TRIP) June 25-28 in Montreal, Canada. Acuant is also be on-site for meetings with attendees.

About OVD Kinegram AG

OVD Kinegram AG is the leading full-service provider of physical and digital security solutions for government documents. More than 110 countries have placed their trust in KINEGRAM® elements to protect their currencies and high security documents. KINEGRAM® elements are produced in Switzerland and Germany under the tightest security conditions. The company's proprietary KINEGRAM® technology is recognized as the most advanced counterfeit-protection available. The resulting security features are easy-to-use in visual inspection and can be designed for machine authentication. Unique in its innovative capacity, the company also provides sophisticated solutions for mobile inspection (KINEGRAM® App Applications). OVD Kinegram AG is a Swiss subsidiary of the German KURZ Group. Additional information is available on www.kinegram.com.

About Acuant

Acuant's next gen Identity Platform is powered by AI with human assisted machine learning to reduce fraud while providing a seamless customer experience and increasing conversions in the digital economy. Built to scale and meet KYC, AML and GDPR regulations, Acuant achieved ISO certification and has the industry's highest speed and accuracy rates. Award-winning products include intelligent data capture, ID authentication and facial recognition match. Solutions are omnichannel allowing businesses to establish identities on premise or remotely via the cloud and mobile devices. Completing more than 3 billion trusted transactions worldwide, partners include Government, Fortune 100, FTSE 350 organizations and start-ups in all industries. For more information please visit www.acuant.com.

PR Contact:

Malini Gujral

Acuant

213-867-2625

marketing@acuantcorp.com

SOURCE Acuant

Related Links

https://www.acuantcorp.com

