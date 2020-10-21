Acuant Prioritized for FedRAMP JAB Authorization for AssureID™ Connect, Ozone® & FaceID Facial Recognition System

Acuant's AI-powered Trusted Identity Platform provides best-in-class identity verification and AML/KYC compliance via one API. Based on Acuant's high level of federal government demand for identity proofing services and the quality of its business case, Acuant's COFRS was prioritized for assessment based on a decision made by the JAB Technical Representatives and approved by General Services Administration's (GSA) Office of General Counsel. The JAB is the primary governance and decision-making body for FedRAMP and is comprised of the Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the GSA and the Department of Defense (DOD).

The demand was driven primarily by Acuant's work with GSA and its Login.gov customers providing the core identity proofing services that are offered by Login.gov to its customer agencies including Document Authentication, ePassport Passive Authentication and Facial Recognition Matching (FRM) with Presentation Attack Detection.

This solution meets the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) mandated requirements for data protection and security operations of cloud services, a critical requirement for every Federal agency that wants to employ hosted cloud services. The FedRAMP authorization establishes that the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) has implemented the security controls required to mitigate the security risks that are inherent in the use of cloud services, to the degree necessary for the management of the risk associated with the system accessing the service.

"This achievement exemplifies the level of excellence that Acuant strives for in all we do," said Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri. "We have been working in the government sector for many years, it was ideal for us to pursue this very prestigious level of certification and we look forward to completing the process."

About Acuant

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries with automated identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions. Omnichannel deployment offers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud and establish trust from any location in seconds. Patented technology is powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Acuant gives you real time, actionable insights to detect suspicious behavior while expediting trusted identities.

With leading partners in every major industry and completing more than 1 Billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant is the leader in global coverage. To learn more please visit http://www.acuant.com

