Acuant Selected as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration

One key finding of the report stated "Data breaches have led to rampant compromise of personally identifiable information (PII). As a result, correctly reciting PII is worthless as a stand-alone method of corroborating a person's claimed identity."

As such, Gartner recommends investment "in new technologies now to bolster or replace legacy identity proofing tools and processes. Accept that any sense of security that comes from using highly compromised static data as a means of corroborating identity is a dangerous illusion."

"The market for identity proofing and corroboration is growing due to widespread data breaches and increased legislation such as GDPR. At the same time, Acuant is experiencing rapid growth and taking strong market position," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "We utilize human-assisted machine learning, facial recognition with a liveness test, and manual review that is backed by the largest document library to yield the highest accuracy. Acuant has enabled enterprises around the world to process a high volume of transactions in real time to reduce fraud, protect revenue and deliver a superior customer experience."

Gartner called out four important takeaways under the Document-Centric, Real-World Identity Corroboration section of the report:

Image quality matters

Document libraries feed algorithms

Liveness testing holds one of the keys

Customer experience is paramount

About Acuant

Acuant is an identity verification platform that instantly reduces fraud while providing seamless customer experiences. Solutions include intelligent data capture and auto-fill software, identity document authentication, chip and ePassport authentication with PKI, facial recognition software and expert manual review of documents. Human assisted machine learning powers the largest ID library processing 196+ countries monthly and having completed more than 3 billion transactions worldwide. Acuant mitigates risk and meets regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML, while protecting PII. Partners include start-ups, Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 organizations in all industries. For more information, please visit acuantcorp.com

