Acuantia Launches New Website for Sustainable Septic Solutions and Turnkey Water Management

Acuantia Water Services

20 Sep, 2023, 10:11 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuantia Septic Services, a leading provider of full-service septic solutions for residential and commercial applications, has launched a new website to make it easier for homeowners, builders and developers to connect with knowledgeable local service providers to complete their septic projects on schedule and within budget. Offering an updated design and various new features, the website simplifies achieving sustainable water management to assist with turnkey septic installation, maintenance and repair services.

"The team at Acuantia, who are actively part of the Texas communities we serve, is proud to unveil our newly improved website to make septic project planning faster, simpler and more efficient with septic solutions for safe groundwater management," said Chris Cameron, Senior Vice President, Acuantia Water Services. "Designed with a focus on our customers' needs, Acuantia's new website is user friendly, with improved navigation, service area search capabilities, and expert guidance at your fingertips."

Much like Acuantia's turnkey septic solutions, the newly designed website offers a seamless experience with easy navigation. The website makes learning about the benefits of sustainable septic services easier than ever, before there is an emergency need.

New website features: 

  • Streamlined navigation and a modern design.
  • Updated services page with an interactive map and service location using zip codes.
  • Dynamic, informative, rich content, including advisory and educational resources.
  • Simplified project submission via a web form and expert communication through a contact form.
  • Comprehensive financing details and an expanded FAQ section.

According to Cameron, "Acuantia Water Services is committed to creating a better future with water by implementing sustainable solutions that increase water safety availability; by providing products and services designed to properly gather, store, treat, and disperse water in a safe way, we ensure its repeated use."

Visit the new Acuantia Septic Services website to help make your septic project effortless and efficient. Acuantia is a proud sponsor of the Comal County Fair & Rodeo, Sept. 27thOct. 1st and sponsored Montgomery Music in the Park on Sept. 16th.

About Acuantia

Acuantia Septic Services is a brand of Acuantia Water Services, a leading company in the collection, storage, conveyance, treatment, and recycling of water. Operating throughout Texas, California and Wisconsin, we are a national team of people who are passionate about protecting public health and our planet. We seek to provide comprehensive solutions to care for and accompany water in its natural cycle, both to ensure its access for future generations and to provide our customers with the best environment in their daily lives.

