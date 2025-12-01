Acuative Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment to Defense-Grade Cybersecurity

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative, a leading global provider of managed network services and secure technology solutions, today announced that its managed network service enclave solution for defense industry base organizations has achieved the Certificate of CMMC status of Final CMMC Level 2 (C3PAO).

The C3PAO work was performed by A-LIGN, an authorized CMMC assessment organization.

This CMMC status signifies that Acuative's managed network service solution conforms to the security requirements of NIST Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2 in accordance with CMMC requirements codified in the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 32, Part 170.

CMMC Level 2 represents a significant milestone for Acuative and demonstrates the company's ability to meet the Department of Defense's rigorous requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). To earn certification, Acuative was required to fully implement—and clearly demonstrate—all 110 security controls defined in the NIST SP 800-171 security framework.

Acuative successfully met 320 control objects with zero partially-met findings, underscoring its robust security posture and disciplined operational maturity.

"The CMMC Level 2 audit process was more prescriptive and rigorous than audits for other compliance frameworks including FISMA," said Greg Hill, Director of Practice Development at Acuative. "The rigor of this assessment required our teams to demonstrate not just compliance on paper, but real, operationalized security controls. Achieving this certification validates the maturity of our security program and the trust our defense customers place in us."

"Cybersecurity is now inseparable from mission readiness for any organization supporting the DoD," added Chad Mead, Chief Technology Officer at Acuative. "Meeting all 110 controls with no deficiencies is an achievement our entire organization is proud of. This certification reinforces that Acuative is fully prepared to help the Defense Industrial Base modernize, secure, and scale with confidence."

As part of the assessment, A-LIGN auditors conducted an on-site review at Acuative's Equinix processing facility, where they tested and observed the physical and environmental security controls maintained at the data center. This enhanced physical validation is a key requirement of CMMC Level 2.

With certification now complete, Acuative is approved for a 36-month certification cycle, while continuing to meet all annual self-assessment and quarterly maintenance requirements.

Acuative's CMMC-aligned solutions support organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) in meeting compliance obligations, modernizing infrastructure, and safeguarding sensitive government data.

Acuative is a global provider of secure managed network services, field services, and technology solutions that help enterprises, service providers, and government organizations build, manage, and protect mission-critical infrastructure. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, connectivity, and full-stack observability, Acuative enables customers to operate with confidence in highly regulated and security-sensitive environments. Learn more: https://www.acuative.com/defense

