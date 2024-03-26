Acuative Hires Global Leader Sean Jensen as Chief Revenue Officer

New Executive Appointment Signals Acuative's Continued Investment into Innovative, Customer-Focused Technology Solutions

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative, a leading provider of service-focused technology solutions for enterprises, service providers, financial institutions, retailers, and the public sector, proudly announces the appointment of Sean Jensen as its Chief Revenue Officer. With a distinguished career marked by exceptional leadership and remarkable achievements, Jensen will spearhead Acuative's revenue growth strategy in partnership with its seasoned leadership team and customer organizations.

In his most recent role as the Americas Engineering & Applications Sales Leader at DXC Technology, Jensen led a $1.6 billion business unit, overseeing software engineering, consulting, data analytics, application modernization, and managed services. His leadership was instrumental in defining sales strategies, building high-performing teams, and nurturing key client relationships across various industries.

Throughout his career, Jensen has demonstrated expertise in complex software solutions, digital transformation, AI, full-stack observability, mainframe modernization, and advanced automation, among other areas. His deep industry domain knowledge spans telecommunications, media, high tech, energy, healthcare, finance, retail, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sean Jensen to Acuative as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Acuative Chief Operating Officer Chad Mead. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building strong client relationships aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and exceptional service to our customers. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and drive business growth."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jensen will focus on accelerating Acuative's revenue growth through strategic initiatives, partnership development, and customer-centric solutions. He will lead Acuative's sales and business development efforts, leveraging the company's extensive technical resources and global presence to drive success across diverse markets.

"I am excited to join Acuative and be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to delivering impactful technology solutions," Jensen said. "Acuative has been delivering service excellence for more than 40 years, showcasing a commitment to innovation and customer success that aligns perfectly with my values."

About Acuative

Acuative specializes in delivering service-focused technology solutions for enterprises, service providers, financial institutions, retailers, and the public sector. With expertise in consulting and engineering services, global technical site services, and infrastructure management services, Acuative simplifies the process of managing technology and helps clients achieve their IT initiatives. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Acuative operates globally with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

