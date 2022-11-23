AcuCort signs its first commercial agreement for the company's drug Zeqmelit™

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuCort AB (publ) (Spotlight Stock Market: ACUC) today announces that the company has signed an exclusive commercial agreement with the global biopharmaceutical company Kamada Ltd., (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA). The agreement gives Kamada the exclusive right to the marketing and sales as well as the distribution of AcuCort's drug Zeqmelit™ for, among other things, the treatment of acute allergy on the Israeli market.

Kamada Ltd., a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has a well-established infrastructure for marketing, sales, and distribution of commercial pharmaceutical products in more than 30 countries. The company is reputable and has a strong position in its home market in Israel where Kamada today distributes more than 20 pharmaceutical products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kamada is responsible for the commercialization of Zeqmelit™ in Israel and has the exclusive right to marketing, sales, and distribution of the drug in this market. Thus, it is incumbent on Kamada to register Zeqmelit™ in Israel. Kamada's assessment is that the company will be able to apply for registration and market approval to the Israeli authority MOH, Ministry of Health, in the first quarter of 2023. The processing of the submitted application is expected to take between 8 - 24 months.

"We are very pleased to sign this commercial agreement with Kamada regarding the Israeli market. Kamada is a very reputable company and Zeqmelit™ will complement their product portfolio in allergy. The agreement is a historic and commercial milestone for AcuCort. It is also a confirmation that AcuCort's innovative drug Zeqmelit™ is commercially interesting and attracts partners," says Jonas Jönmark, CEO of AcuCort AB.

In the development of Zeqmelit™, AcuCort has managed to combine the benefits of the well-proven substance dexamethasone and the patented user-friendly oral film for quick availability and relief in emergency situations such as severe and acute allergic reactions.

