Acucraft Introduces the Blaze Open Collection: A New Standard in Open-View Gas Fireplaces

Luxury Open-View Fireplaces Deliver Tall Flames, Whisper-Quiet Performance, and Limitless Design Possibilities

BIG LAKE, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acucraft, a leading manufacturer of custom fireplaces and fire features, is proud to announce the launch of the Blaze Open Collection, a new line of luxury open-view gas fireplaces engineered to deliver an immersive fire experience without compromise.

Designed for today's most ambitious residential, hospitality, and commercial projects, the Blaze Open Collection combines unobstructed flames, exceptional flame presentation, whisper-quiet operation, and extensive customization options to redefine what is possible in an open gas fireplace.

Acucraft introduces Blaze Open™—luxury open-view gas fireplaces with tall flames and whisper-quiet performance. Post this The Blaze Open Collection. Uncompromised Ambiance. Whisper-Quiet Experience. The Blaze Open Collection redefines the modern fireplace experience with unobstructed flames, sophisticated design, and exceptional performance. Created for today's open-concept spaces, every detail is thoughtfully engineered to deliver warmth, ambiance, and timeless architectural appeal. Learn More: https://www.acucraft.com/product/blaze-open-gas-fireplaces/

"Fire has always been about creating atmosphere and bringing people together," said Chris Maxson, Owner & CEO of Acucraft. "With Blaze Open, we've focused on delivering the beauty and authenticity of open fire while addressing the performance expectations of today's luxury environments."

The Blaze Open Collection features some of the tallest and fullest flames available in the category, averaging 8 to 12 inches in height and delivering up to 22,000 BTUs per linear foot. Available in eight standard viewing configurations—including single-sided, see-through, peninsula, panoramic, four-sided, corner, and indoor-outdoor designs—the collection offers architects, designers, builders, and homeowners unmatched flexibility.

At the heart of the system is Acucraft's QuietFlow™ Technology, a proprietary performance package developed to provide reliable draft performance and whisper-quiet operation. The system incorporates Acucraft's patent-pending Flow Director, advanced acoustic insulation, and carefully engineered airflow management components designed to minimize operational sound while maintaining safe, consistent flame performance.

In addition to its performance advantages, Blaze Open fireplaces can be personalized through FireStyle Studio™ by Acucraft, a curated collection of decorative media including glass, stones, driftwood, logs, and LED lighting options. Together, these elements allow designers and homeowners to create a fireplace experience tailored to their unique aesthetic vision.

Like all Acucraft fireplaces, every Blaze Open unit is handcrafted in the USA using heavy-gauge steel and built to order. Customers can select from more than 100 pre-engineered models or work directly with Acucraft's engineering team to develop fully custom fireplace solutions.

Key Features of the Blaze Open Collection:

Open-view gas fireplace design with no glass barrier

Average flame heights of 8–12 inches

Up to 22,000 BTUs per linear foot

QuietFlow™ whisper-quiet performance technology

Eight standard viewing configurations

Over 100 pre-engineered models

FireStyle Studio™ decorative media options

ANSI/CSA certified

Lifetime firebox warranty

Handcrafted in the USA

The Blaze Open Collection is available immediately through Acucraft's install network and direct project consultation team.

For more information, visit Acucraft.com or contact Acucraft at 888-317-6499.

About Acucraft

For more than 40 years, Acucraft has been designing, developing, and perfecting the fireplace experience. Our fireplaces are handcrafted and custom built by a team of engineers and craftsmen who are committed to quality and performance. At Acucraft, we create the most unique, distinctive, and highest quality custom gas and wood burning fireplaces in the world. From start to finish and beyond, our team is here for you – any problem, any question any time. Our team is committed to helping you create your dream fireplace.

SOURCE Acucraft Fireplaces