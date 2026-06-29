ACUE Expands Advisory Council with Three New Senior Leaders

Waded Cruzado, Archie Holmes, and DeRionne Pollard join a council of higher education's most prominent voices

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) announced the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Council: Waded Cruzado, PhD, President of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU); Archie Holmes, PhD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Texas System; and DeRionne Pollard, PhD, President and CEO at the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

Waded Cruzado, Archie Holmes, and DeRionne Pollard join higher education's most prominent voices who believe that empowering faculty with the tools and support to teach effectively is the single most important thing we can do to drive student success.

The appointments reflect ACUE's continued commitment to surrounding its work with leaders who bring deep institutional expertise, broad sector reach, and genuine connection to the mission of advancing faculty effectiveness and student success.

"The Advisory Council is not a ceremonial body—it's a group of leaders who believe, as I do, that empowering faculty is the single most important thing we can do to drive student success," said Andrew Hermalyn, ACUE Chairman and CEO. "They don't just lend their names to that conviction; they stand behind it and bring the perspective and reach to help us act on it."

Dr. Cruzado brings to the Council her leadership of APLU, the association representing more than 250 public research universities, land-grant institutions, and university systems. Dr. Holmes brings the perspective of one of the nation's largest and most influential university systems, with responsibility for academic affairs across the UT System's institutions. Dr. Pollard brings deep expertise in community college leadership and the communities they serve through her work at AACC.

"Teaching is the most direct lever we have for improving student outcomes at scale, and ACUE has built something rare—a rigorous, evidence-based approach to faculty development that actually works," said Waded Cruzado, APLU President. "I joined this Council because I believe in the mission and because I want to help ensure that ACUE's impact reaches every type of institution."

The three new members join an Advisory Council that includes:

Michael A. Baston, JD, EdD , President, Cuyahoga Community College

Summer DeProw, PhD , Chancellor, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech

Shonda Gibson, PhD , Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Transformation Officer, The Texas A&M University System

Joseph Helble, PhD , President, Lehigh University

Christine Mangino, EdD , President, Queensborough Community College

Ted Mitchell, PhD , President, American Council on Education (ACE)

Laura Rittner , Vice President, Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC)

Tonya Smith-Jackson, PhD, CPE , Chancellor, Rutgers University–Newark

Charles L. Welch, EdD , President and CEO, American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU)

Nancy Zimpher, PhD, President, National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH)

"ACUE's work sits at the center of one of higher education's most important challenges: ensuring that every faculty member—regardless of institution type or discipline—has the tools and support to teach effectively," said Ted Mitchell, ACE President. "The expansion of this Council reflects both the growing urgency of that challenge and ACUE's deepening capacity to meet it."

About ACUE

The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to student success through high-quality instruction. In partnership with higher education institutions, they offer the only nationally recognized Effective Teaching certification, endorsed by the American Council on Education (ACE), supported by a vibrant community of practice focused on advancing teaching excellence. ACUE-certified faculty deliver exceptional teaching in every class, resulting in higher student engagement, improved achievement, and stronger retention—outcomes that enhance institutional impact and support long-term student success. Learn more at acue.org.

SOURCE ACUE