Acuity Adds Six Former ScaleFactor Team Members To Keep Up With Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity, an Atlanta-based online accounting service designed for small businesses, is excited to announce that they've hired six key former ScaleFactor team members to continue their growth plans. These team additions follow the announcement that ScaleFactor would cease operations in August 2020, and will help create a seamless transition for ScaleFactor customers looking to make Acuity their new accounting home.

Sergio Salinas is the new Director of Tax at Acuity.

Sergio Salinas is the new leader of the Acuity tax team. "Sergio built an amazing tax practice at ScaleFactor over the last five years. We are excited to add him to our leadership team for his extensive tax experience and, particularly, for his passion to modernize the way tax services are delivered to small businesses." says Kenji Kuramoto, CEO of Acuity.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to push the tax world forward," says Salinas. "Acuity shares my vision to not allow the status quo, reactive tax service, to be acceptable. We made some good initial steps, but we have a long way to go. What I do know is that personal service is going to have to be a big part of the change."

Janine Dizon is the new Accounting Manager at Acuity.

Janine Dizon is the new accounting manager at Acuity. Dizon will lead the bookkeeping and accounting resources Acuity is adding outside of the United States. "We started adding international employees in Greece and the Philippines in our own back office and sales group about two years ago. With that working so well internally, we made the decision to add bookkeeping, tax and accounting resources through our partner, The Outsourced Accountant at the beginning of 2020," says Matthew May, VP of Sales and Marketing of Acuity. "We have been searching for a leader of that group and Janine ran a team of 18 supporting over 250 clients. We are so lucky to have Janine and some of her team join us."

