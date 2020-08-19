Acuity Healthcare Announces Acuity Specialty Hospital Of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Healthcare, the country's only employee-owned hospital company and national leader in long-term acute care, is pleased to announce the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has designated Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown as a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH).

Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown is a 25-bed hospital within a hospital, located on the fourth floor of Mon Health Medical Center. The facility has successfully met the CMS requirements to operate as an LTACH.

"This is an exciting time for the Acuity team and the Morgantown community," said Frank Weber, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown. "Personally, I am thrilled to be part of this team to offer the needed LTACH services to the Morgantown community. I am extremely proud of my team of seasoned clinicians who work hard every day to provide the highest quality long-term acute care services to patients and families. Receiving the CMS designation is a wonderful accomplishment and a true testament to this outstanding team."

Acuity Healthcare and Mon Health Medical Center partnered to establish LTACH services to provide a critical link in the continuum of care for north central West Virginia's sickest patients. The role of an LTACH is to offer intensive acute care services to medically complex and critically ill patients who have either required three or more days in an acute care hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) setting, or will need to receive "prolonged mechanical ventilation," medically defined as more than 96 hours. The LTACH provides an extended hospital stay greater than 25 days.

Acuity Healthcare is an employee-owned (ESOP) long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) company founded in 2001 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Acuity Healthcare currently owns and manages four LTACH's in New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia. Acuity is focused on the development and operation of LTACH's and the delivery of specialized care with improved outcomes. We offer quality care in a cost-effective manner to medically complex patients who require intensive hospital services for an extended length of stay.



