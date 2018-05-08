"John joins our team at a time when our markets and healthcare in general is changing and evolving so rapidly. We are thrilled to have someone with John's expertise and capability to join our company as we continue to grow," said Ed Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Healthcare. "He has been a driving force in his previous roles and has a demonstrated track record of success. We are confident John will contribute significantly to Acuity and the company's ongoing success."

"I am honored and excited to join the Acuity Healthcare team," said Baron. "Acuity's commitment to Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do is the foundation of its achievements. I look forward to being a part of this unique Employee Owned Company and look forward to contributing and being a part of its continued growth and success."

John graduated from the State University of New York College. He resides with his family in Clearwater, Florida.

About Acuity Healthcare:

Acuity Healthcare is an employee-owned (ESOP) long-term acute care hospital company (LTACH) founded in 2001 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Acuity Healthcare currently owns and manages four LTACHs in New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Texas. Acuity is focused on the development and operation of LTACHs and the delivery of specialized care with improved outcomes. We offer quality care in a cost-effective manner to medically complex patients who require intensive hospital services for an extended length of stay.

To learn more about Acuity Healthcare, please visit us at www.AcuityHealthcare.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuity-healthcare-names-john-baron-vice-president---operations-support-300643889.html

SOURCE Acuity Healthcare

Related Links

www.acuityhealthcare.net

