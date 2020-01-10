Acuity Healthcare Names Rick Cassady, CPA, MBA Chief Operating Officer

"Rick is ideal for this job. He's a trusted and seasoned healthcare executive and leader who delivers results. With his laser focus on operational excellence and 17 years with Acuity, Rick is uniquely qualified to drive our strategic initiatives," said Ed Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Healthcare. "This promotion reflects our confidence in Rick and his ability to lead Acuity through the challenges facing healthcare today."

"I am honored to accept this new role and look forward to working closely with our exceptional leadership team to ensure continued growth and expansion for Acuity Healthcare," said Cassady. "We have a talented team of dedicated employee owners who always put the care of our patients first and I appreciate and value the team. I am excited to lead the operations of Acuity Healthcare and together we will set the future course of Acuity Healthcare."





Prior to joining Acuity as Chief Financial Officer in 2003, he served as the Area Chief Financial Officer for rehabilitation and LTACH hospitals in Texas. Rick has held senior financial management positions with a large healthcare company in Virginia and Florida. He has also served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for a behavioral healthcare company based in Charleston, South Carolina for several years.

Prior to entering hospital financial management, Rick worked for a large multi-specialty physician practice in central Florida. He began his healthcare financial management career after serving several years in public accounting. Rick is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting & Computer Information Systems and a Master's Degree in Business Administration in Accounting from Florida Southern College.

About Acuity Healthcare:

Acuity Healthcare is an employee-owned (ESOP) long-term acute care hospital company (LTACH) founded in 2001 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Acuity Healthcare currently owns and manages four LTACHs in New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia. Acuity is focused on the development and operation of LTACHs and the delivery of specialized care with improved outcomes. We offer quality care in a cost-effective manner to medically complex patients who require intensive hospital services for an extended length of stay. To learn more about Acuity Healthcare, please visit us at www.AcuityHealthcare.net

SOURCE Acuity Healthcare

Related Links

www.acuityhealthcare.net

