Acuity Healthcare Selects HCS Interactant as Its Healthcare IT Platform

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCS (www.hcsinteractant.com), a leading provider of an all-in-one healthcare information technology platform, today announced that Acuity Healthcare, the country's only employee-owned hospital company and a national leader in long-term acute care, has selected HCS Interactant as its enterprise Healthcare IT platform to implement electronic medical records and streamline business operations throughout its hospitals. Acuity Healthcare already employed HCS' LTCH CARE Data set solution, which automatically collects and submits quality reporting data.

Acuity Healthcare was looking for a Health IT partner that understood the unique challenges facing LTCHs today. Acuity Healthcare aims to improve outcomes while making life easier for clinicians and administrative staff. "The healthcare landscape is changing and we needed better tools and greater visibility in real time across our operations. We evaluated many EHRs as part of the RFP process," said Rick Cassady, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Acuity Healthcare. "We are excited to work with Interactant, which stood out for its ability to meet the needs of LTCHs and to holistically manage both the clinical and financial operations. The transition to electronic record-keeping will standardize our operations and establish best practices to increase compliance and overall performance for our clinicians and central business office staff."

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Acuity Healthcare on a larger scale," stated Tom Fahey, president and CEO of HCS. "Acuity Healthcare is a respected leader in the LTCH field and this opportunity is a testimony to our success in the marketplace. The work that organizations like Acuity Healthcare does is so important, and to be able to provide value and support their mission with our technology is very rewarding."

About HCS

HCS is a leading provider of an all-in-one healthcare information technology platform that spans electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management, financial management, mobility, and business intelligence. In use at over 5,000 LTCH, behavioral health, and senior living facilities, the Interactant platform helps multi-site providers deliver better quality and safety in care while increasing efficiencies and financial performance.

About Acuity Healthcare

Acuity Healthcare is an employee-owned (ESOP) long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) company founded in 2001 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Acuity Healthcare currently owns and manages three LTACHs in New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia. Acuity is focused on the development and operation of LTACHs and the delivery of specialized care with improved outcomes. We offer quality care in a cost-effective manner to medically complex patients who require intensive hospital services for an extended length of stay. To learn more about Acuity Healthcare, please visit us at www.AcuityHealthcare.net.

