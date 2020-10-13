Acuity Launches New MT4/5 Feature

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Trading, a global provider of AI data-driven trading tools, has announced today the latest upgrade to their Research Terminal for the Metaquotes MT4 and MT5 platforms.

This new feature allows users of the online trading platform MT4/5 Research Terminal to launch the Expert Advisor (EA) as a tab on the charting pane instead of a floating window. This allows users full access to the news, sentiment data and calendar tools via the split screen. This keeps the charting windows underneath fully visible and accessible and can be minimised like any other tab on the screen.

"The Metaquotes platforms continue to be a popular choice for online brokers and traders alike," says Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity. "By rolling out this feature we hope users of the MT4/5 platforms will find it easier to monitor and find the information more easily on the Research Terminal."

As with Acuity's other news sentiment tools available on MT4/5, the Research Terminal includes the ability to launch trade tickets and can be customised according to a brokers' brand, asset list and language preferences with installation made easy using a lightweight file accessible via the MT4/5 EA panel.

"Acuity's news sentiment tools augment the power of the Dow Jones news feed and deliver a wealth of data to traders in a powerfully visual way, helping to find unique trading opportunities or confirm trading ideas," continues Andrew Lane. "With the ability to launch a trade ticket from within the EA itself too, traders can execute trades more quickly, and importantly for the broker, stay within their own trading environment."

Acuity is also expanding their list of equities available in the Research Terminal on MT4 to complement their existing assets with the most recent additions being coverage of the Singapore and Johannesburg stock exchanges. Acuity recognises the growing interest and demand for equities and plans to roll out more exchanges over the coming months.

Acuity Trading is a financial technology company, extracting and analysing rich sentiment data from global news sources to provide the investment community with an alternative and unique view of the markets, delivered via powerful visualisations.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, Acuity Trading uses sophisticated Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technology to analyse millions of news items on a daily basis and quantify the mood of the market towards any given tradable instrument including global themes affecting the market.

