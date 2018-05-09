Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Acuity was still reliant on some legacy technologies and processes. To continue meeting its growth and customer experience targets, Acuity's leadership established a range of strategic modernization and digitization goals, which included modernizing its customer-facing correspondence and legacy form-generation tools.

Having selected OpenText Exstream as the company's modern customer communications platform, Acuity sought to engage ValueMomentum for its expertise with Exstream and in agile methodologies. Over the course of 10 sprints, ValueMomentum assisted Acuity with rationalizing and converting over 1,100 forms to Exstream's Empower Editor, addressing the needs of claims, billing, loss control, marketing, premium audit and customer service across personal and commercial lines.

"Quantitatively, the project achieved impressive results," said Marcus Knuth, Vice President, Enterprise Technology at Acuity. "We've reduced the volume of forms by 28%. Additionally, we expect annual savings of 70,000 business user hours once form data fill, system-generated submission, and centralized printing is complete."

"The insurance industry has great potential to optimize their customer communications management processes to provide their customers and agents with rich and engaging digital experiences," said Patricia Nagle, SVP CMO, OpenText. "The results Acuity achieved by leveraging Exstream are tremendous, and we are proud of the value we were able to deliver together. As a partner, ValueMomentum has demonstrated their ability to deliver results and modernize a wide range of business correspondence based on OpenText Exstream."

"We are thrilled to have had the privilege of partnering with Acuity's top-notch team and enabling their goals of delivering multi-channel customer communications," says James Carlucci, Senior Vice President at ValueMomentum, adding "Our partnership with OpenText Exstream enables us to support our insurers' goals of transforming to digital enterprises".

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to Insurance, Healthcare & Financial Services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit www.valuemomentum.com.

