Acuity Now Providing Commercial Rates on IBQ Comparative Rater

SPOKANE, Wash., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Insurance is now available to rate commercial products on IBQ's commercial comparative rater.

Independent agents are now able to compare Acuity Business Owner Policy (BOP), General Liability, and Workers Comp rates to other carriers on the IBQ platform, saving time and increasing efficiency with IBQ's single entry solution.

"Acuity strives to offer our agents the best products and pricing through multiple sales channels," said Ben Salzmann, CEO, Acuity Insurance. "We support the independent agents desire for a more efficient workflow when quoting commercial insurance. IBQ offers a solution that our agents have been asking us for and we are happy to participate on the IBQ platform."

"Acuity not only has a great reputation within the independent agent system, but they have an excellent range of products available," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "Acuity's work with their web services has made our integration with them very smooth. Acuity agents will welcome having access to their rates on our platform and the efficiencies it brings."

Acuity was the fifth commercial carrier to join the IBQ platform.

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.

ABOUT ACUITY:

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 28 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,400 people.

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

