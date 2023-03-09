LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbull Markets, a world class provider of online trading technology and multi-asset financial products, has signed a partnership with leading financial technology company Acuity.

Acuity is pleased to announce a new partnership with BlackBull Markets to deliver the power of Acuity's AI news analytics, sentiment analysis and Dow Jones news direct to clients through BlackBull Market's online trading network. Both companies share the goal of further improving the platform trading experience for clients worldwide.

Acuity partners with multi award winning ECN broker, Blackbull Markets

BlackBull Markets was awarded Best Electronic Communication Network (ECN) Broker 2022 from BrokerTested.com, and has been ranked on Deloitte's 'Fast 50' index since 2018.

The company currently serves tens of thousands of traders from more than 180 different countries, offering access to 23,000+ tradable instruments (including Equities, FX, CFDs, and Commodities) on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader.

BlackBull Markets, CEO Michael Walker:

"Over the past seven years, we've built out all areas of our business to meet the global standards of an industry leader with our core services offering and our pricing model at a point that is highly competitive for our clients. As such, we've seen a lot of success with traders moving away from some of the legacy giants who treat them as just a small piece of their bigger business. Our partnership with Acuity Trading reflects our shared values and company ethos, which is to streamline responsible trading. By incorporating Acuity's AssetIQ we can offer our clients expert trading insights unrivalled on the market and give them a positive trading experience."

For Acuity, BlackBull Markets will benefit from trusted news and insights from the Dow Jones multi asset newswire and unique, alternative data on a range of global assets. In combination with Acuity's financial news and data visualisation expertise, this will help to further inform and strengthen client trading strategies in a wide range of markets by making it easier to find trading opportunities and make more informed trading decisions.

Acuity Trading, CEO Andrew Lane;

"Acuity works to establish new partnerships that provide traders and brokers across the world with access to market-leading products. Our visions for the future of financial technology are aligned and we look forward to collaborating both in terms of innovation and growing our services to offer world-class trading tools and technologies."

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

About BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets is a New Zealand-based leading multi-asset broker in shares, FX, CFDs and commodities. Established in 2014, BlackBull Markets has seen rapid growth and consistently doubled in size annually while expanding and tailoring its product offering across markets globally.

