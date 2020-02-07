Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown Awarded Accreditation from the Joint Commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Specialty Hospital has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on January 21, 2020. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, provision of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"We have assembled a dynamic team that is committed to providing the best healthcare in the community," said Frank Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown. "We look forward to working with our partners to advance the healthcare continuum in the region."

Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown (ASHM) is a 25-bed Long Term Acute Care (LTACH) hospital providing acute care to critically ill and medically complex patients. The hospital is specifically designed and staffed to provide intensive care to patients who are either on a ventilator, trauma or have other medically complex conditions such as extensive non-healing wounds, infections, multi-system failures or complications from surgery. Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown operates within Mon Health Medical Center Campus, on the newly renovated 4th floor. For more information, please visit their website at www.AcuityHealthcare.net.

