Acuity Trading Announces New Business Development Hire to Drive Growth

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're delighted to welcome Arissa Ames to the Acuity Trading team. With over eight years of consultative sales experience in the B2B space, financial, banking and professional services, and a superb track record in sales and account management Arissa joins Acuity Trading to support clients in delivering an ever evolving innovative and intuitive suite of alternative data and AI trading tools.

Arissa Ames joins Acuity Trading

"In what's been a tough year for so many companies, I'm so pleased to have the opportunity to join Acuity Trading and I look forward to supporting Acuity's current and future clients in achieving their objectives through the use of Acuity's great range of products. I was really impressed with Acuity's focus on innovation, their rapid growth and their ambitious plans for the future. To join a company where there is so much energy and market opportunity is really exciting," says Arissa.

Looking back on the past 12 months, Acuity Trading has seen its busiest period of business growth and development to date; most recently acquiring the fintech technical analysis company Signal Centre, and being named Best AI Data provider in the 2021 Technical Analyst Awards.

Arissa is Acuity's third hire in recent months with Vladislav Novopoltsev and Gustavo Avalos joining the Acuity Trading team in late 2020. Andrew Lane, CEO says it's the right time to grow the team once again.

"We're expanding our operations and product offerings at a rapid pace. In order to sustain our growth and to thrive even further we will continue to invest in our company's structure and in the professional development of our existing team. Recruiting top talent plays a huge role in our strategy for future success and we are delighted to welcome Arissa to our already diverse team."

