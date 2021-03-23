Acuity Trading Completes First Acquisition of Signal Centre

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Analytics, the parent company of financial technology firm Acuity Trading, announced today that it has completed its first acquisition with the purchase of research firm Signal Centre, formerly PIA First.

The sale, for an undisclosed sum, will see the fusion of analytical prowess and cutting edge technology that will be used to further cement Acuity Analytics' position as a leading data and analytics provider in the financial markets.

Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading Signal Centre new branding

The addition of Signal Centre will facilitate a deep product integration alongside the creation of new data sets and will help to foster exciting new product ideas that will continue to transform the trading experience, from novice to professional traders around the world.

"The acquisition of Signal Centre is a poignant moment for Acuity. Our vision from the very outset was to deliver a multi data and multi signal based product, offering technologically-driven ways to help bring the markets to life for all traders, irrespective of their experience, " says Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity.

"The acquisition of Signal Centre offers us the chance to leverage formidable expertise across multiple disciplines to create something really unique and exciting for our clients. But more than that, it is our mutual desire to push the boundaries and deliver cutting-edge tools and new data sets that has driven our decision to join forces. We can't wait to bring our ideas to market."

"It was clear from the outset that Signal Centre and Acuity shared a common vision and ethos. Acuity's proprietary AI and news analytics capabilities are truly innovative and are a perfect match with our award-winning technical-analysis based trade ideas," said Steve O'Hare, COO at Signal Centre.

"By joining forces with Acuity it puts us at the heart of the fintech revolution and gives us a terrific platform to create new products and expedite the growth of our business."

Acuity Trading and Singal Centre will remain as independent companies whilst drawing on shared internal resources and expertise. Clients will be able to arrange personalised previews of the new product offerings ahead of the official launch date.

