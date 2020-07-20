AcuityAds & Overactive Media Formalize Unique Esports Partnership

Deal will bring first-of-its-kind esports audience access to digital marketers

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or the "Company") a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions and OverActive Media (OAM), today announced a multi-faceted partnership to bring esports audience access to digital marketers. AcuityAds, which enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across all digital advertising channels, has agreed to help OAM and its partners in creating solutions uniquely tailored for reaching the rapidly growing esports audience online.

As part of the partnership, OAM will provide direct access to its esports audiences via AcuityAds' proprietary advertising technology platform. AcuityAds' technology, data, and OAM's first party data combined, result in unique access to millions of esports fans worldwide. Advertisers that are already partnered with OAM, will gain access to AcuityAds' technology, providing the opportunity to target tailored audiences within the esports market online. Additionally, AcuityAds' brand and agency partners will gain access to new esports audiences directly through the Acuity Platform.

"We are excited to partner with OverActive Media, establishing AcuityAds as the only programmatic company globally with direct access to such a wide-reaching esports audience," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AcuityAds. "Esports is a dynamic and fast-growing industry that continues to develop unique connections to engage its growing fan base, and we are thrilled to be working alongside a leading global industry brand like OverActive Media."

"Our collaboration with AcuityAds, gives us access to industry leading technology adding more value to our current, and prospective partners, and their efforts to reach a changing sport and entertainment audience," added Chris Overholt, President and CEO, OverActive Media. "In the past two years, we have built meaningful audiences of esports fans that continue to grow as the industry matures and broadens its appeal across demographics."

AcuityAds' market leading AI capabilities and audience segmentation techniques coupled with OAM's industry expertise, will deliver an unparalleled solution that addresses a major market gap. Currently a $1 billion industry, esports is one of the fastest growing entertainment segments globally and is projected to grow another 60 percent to $1.6 billion in the next three years alone. Furthermore, viewership is seeing phenomenal growth with an audience totaling nearly 500 million by the end of 2020, and total viewership expected to reach one billion by 2022.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has further accelerated the trend towards esports viewership worldwide, including in North America. While there are a number of factors that are responsible for this acceleration, the most important is the shift of traditional sports towards digital as attending live sporting events have been put on hold. The AcuityAds and OAM partnership was precipitated by a strong need for esports companies to offer comprehensive digital advertising solutions to advertising partners.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OAM is a global esports and entertainment organization that combines franchised team ownership with audience engagement to connect with fans, franchise partners and corporate sponsors around the world. In North America, OAM owns the Toronto Defiant of the Overwatch League ("OWL") and the Toronto Ultra of the Call of Duty League ("CDL"). In Europe, OAM operates the Spain-based MAD Lions organization with teams in League of Legends European Championship ("LEC") and in Counter-Strike Global Offensive ("CSGO"). OAM is a founding equity partner of B Site Inc. and a franchise holder in the Flashpoint CSGO league. OAM also owns a live events division, OAM LIVE.

OAM is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

