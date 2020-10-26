AcuityAds and DSE Healthcare Solutions on a Panel at CMO Brand Digital Summit

AcuityAds and DSE Executives Discuss Client-Partner Relationships and Changing Consumer Behaviors

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc., the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Seraj Bharwani, AcuityAds' Chief Strategy Officer, will be partnering with client Michele Muhammad, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC ("DSE"), a privately held consumer healthcare company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands, to participate on a panel at the CMO Brand Digital Summit titled, "Successful Client-Partner Relationships."

The panel will highlight key learnings from the productive partnership between the two companies. DSE has leveraged AcuityAds' programmatic advertising platform and proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities to launch its direct-to-consumer (DTC) and eCommerce business for several major brands in its portfolio this year.

"Working with AcuityAds has created significant value for DSE as we have been able to achieve rapid speed-to-market in the DTC and eCommerce space," commented Muhammad. "We're excited to be able to share what we've learned over the course of the year to help other marketers as we aim to bring value to consumers in new ways due to changing needs and behaviors."

"It has been delightful to closely partner with the DSE team in transforming their business for success in the digital space. The programmatic channel allows greater media flexibility with a test-and-learn approach and targeted consumer experiences to adapt to the shifting consumer behaviors online," said Bharwani. "AcuityAds maintains a strategic focus on helping CPG and healthcare brands such as the DSE brand portfolio to capitalize on consumer trends for eCommerce and brand direct relationships."

Further information regarding advertising automation and the newly launched AcuityAds platform illumin is available at AcuityAds.com .

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds, Inc. (TSX:AT,OTCQX:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

About DSE Healthcare Solutions:

DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC (DSE) is a privately held consumer healthcare company. DSE manufactures and markets a portfolio of brands primarily within the vitamin, digestive health and skincare categories. Its collection of legacy, challenger brands set it apart as DSE proudly rejuvenates enduring, no-frills health and wellness brands to introduce them to new generations. Discover DSE's nostalgic brand stories and see how authenticity, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to values still meets contemporary needs. When it comes to everyday health and wellness, DSE believes simpler is better. DSE is a proud member of CRN, the Council for Responsible Nutrition, and CHPA, the oldest trade association in the US focused on OTC (over the counter) products.

