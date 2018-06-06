AcuityAds and Geoscape are Founding Partners of Portada's exclusive new Council System of Powerful Marketing, Technology and Media Executives

"Portada's new approach featuring the Council System is an impressive new method for ensuring all the key issues are addressed by its conferences and delegates across industry groups," commented César Melgoza, founder & CEO of Geoscape.

"The Portada Council System is a unique forum for exchanging insights on the U.S. and Latin American audience and advancing the state of consumer attention in partnership with the leading brand advertisers in the Americas," added Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer at AcuityAds.

How the Council System Works

Members of the five different units of the Portada Council System are connected throughout the year by attending two virtual and two in-person meetings during Portada events. The next in-person meeting will be taking place during Portada New York on Sept. 24 and 25, 2018 www.portada-online.com/portadanewyork.

Latin American members of the brand and agency star committees will meet at Portada Mexico on October 30, 2018.

https://www.portada-online.com/events/portadamexico/

What do Members do at their Meetings?

Meetings are based on discussions of topics that vary according to the specific objective of each council unit. Topics are related to passion-point marketing and marketing innovation.

Benefits of Council Membership

Share ideas, real-world experiences and best-practices in an inspiring atmosphere that generates knowledge and enriches each participant's career. Network and explore new business opportunities. Drive Portada's content and relationships platforms. Have fun in truly incredible settings.

Opportunities for Vendors of Marketing Services

In addition to the more than 70 brand marketing executives who integrate Portada's expanding Council System, Council System integrations are available to an elite group of marketing services vendors. To discuss opportunities please reach out to Sales Manager Isabel Ojeda at isabel@portada-online.com.

For more information about the 5 different units of the Portada Council System and the list of its members, please go to the url below

https://www.portada-online.com/councilsystem/

FAQ about the Council System:

https://www.portada-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/FAQ_Portada_Council-System_web.pdf

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary machine learning technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in New York City and Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and London, England. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

About Geoscape

Geoscape, a Claritas company, provides actionable business intelligence via unique data, technology and analytic services to help our clients access high-growth opportunities in our culturally-diverse business environment. Geoscape offers self-service data-rich online systems and full-service analytics and consulting services to help our clients achieve significant growth. Most of our clients subscribe to our online platform and some also receive supplemental analytics, consulting and customized solutions consisting of a blend of items. Geoscape considers our clients partners in a relationship where win-win is the rule we play by. We strive for complete customer satisfaction and we attempt to delight our clients with the service level they expect. (www.geoscape.com)



About Portada

Portada is a leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies targeting consumers through cultural insights and passion points in the Americas. Portada members receive top business leads through a guaranteed amount of annual meetings with brand marketing executives. In addition, members obtain best-in-class advertising and PR services through Portada media (events, digital-social and print magazine) with an audited reach of more than 120,000 marketing, tech and media executives. (www.portada-online.com).

To find out more about the above cited services, please contact Sales Manager Isabel Ojeda at Isabel@portada-online.com.

Media Contact: Marcos Baer, marcos@portada-online.com, + 52 1 5564162299

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuityads-and-geoscape-are-founding-partners-of-portadas-exclusive-new-council-system-of-powerful-marketing-technology-and-media-executives-300660776.html

SOURCE Portada

Related Links

http://www.portada-online.com

