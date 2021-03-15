AcuityAds Announces Inclusion In the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added by Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday March 22, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Composite Index is the headline index for Canada, which represents the inclusion of the largest companies on the TSX and the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets.

"We are very pleased to be listed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index," said Tal Hayek, CEO And Co-Founder of AcuityAds. "This milestone is recognition of our continued achievements and I would like to thank the entire Acuity family for their contributions to our success. Being included in the index will increase the Company's exposure to the investment community, providing further value for our shareholders."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

