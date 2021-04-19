AcuityAds Announces Integration with Amazon Publisher Services

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced an integration with Amazon Publisher Services (APS). Through the integration with APS's Transparent Ad Marketplace, advertisers that leverage AcuityAds' technology, including the advertising automation platform, illumin, will gain direct access to high quality inventory including premium publishers from a variety of verticals on desktop, mobile web and mobile apps across gaming, lifestyle, music, news and dating verticals.

"We are already seeing significant transactions take place as a result of this integration with Amazon Publisher Services," said Tal Hayek, CEO and Co-Founder of AcuityAds. "As a buy-side advertising platform integrating with APS's Transparent Ad Marketplace, we look forward to bringing the hundreds of advertisers that leverage our platform access to direct, premium, transparent and scalable advertising opportunities."

The Transparent Ad Marketplace integration enhances AcuityAds' technology offering as it provides direct access to the advertising marketplace, removes potential waste at the individual transaction level, leads to greater control of the consumer journey, and enhances ROI for advertisers.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

