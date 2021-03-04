AcuityAds Announces New illumin Contract Win with Purina

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds'' or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new contract win with pet care company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, for its leading advertising automation platform, illumin.

illumin, which officially launched on October 1, 2020, is the only advertising automation platform that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence in a single platform. With illumin, advertisers have the ability to build and map the entire consumer journey and execute in real-time to achieve conversion. This is resulting in illumin's adoption across a wide range of industries.

AcuityAds will work with Purina to help tailor the consumer journey and garner creative insights, leading to a more efficient journey based on consumer interests.

"As a company driven to unlock the greatest potential of every animal, we have always placed emphasis on understanding what the consumer journey looks like and delving into those needs. We look forward to seeing what the illumin platform can do and hope to hone our process in a more efficient and seamless way that ultimately changes the game, so we better engage with our customers." - Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Purina to help them attain their goals using a new, innovative approach. Purina joins more than 15 other clients who are currently utilizing our advertising automation platform, including several Fortune 500 brands. The illumin platform continues to gain momentum as we add additional clients looking to create an end-to-end consumer journey that provides full visibility and control of their advertising needs. As we move ahead, we look forward to working with more brands across diverse industries, helping them to achieve their unique advertising goals."

To learn more about illumin, contact [email protected] or visit illumin.com

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

