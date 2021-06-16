AcuityAds Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ("AcuityAds" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that, at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee Votes "For" % Votes For Votes "Withheld" % of Votes Withheld Tal Hayek 14,523,829 99.961% 5,732 0.039% Sheldon Pollack 13,912,576 95.754% 616,985 4.246% Roger Dent 7,384,230 50.822% 7,145,331 49.178% Igal Mayer 14,290,123 98.352% 239,438 1.648% Yishay Waxman 14,290,058 98.352% 239,503 1.648% Corey Ferengul 14,077,528 96.889% 452,033 3.111% Elisabeth Donohue 14,519,257 99.929% 10,304 0.071%

In addition, the only other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation, was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor Votes "For" % Votes For Votes "Withheld" % of Votes Withheld 23,869,762 99.828% 41,111 0.172%

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

