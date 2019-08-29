AcuityAds Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT,OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market with DTC eligibility, allowing United States investors to clear their trades seamlessly. AcuityAds begins trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "ACUIF."

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice for corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosures, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as it is another step to increasing our overall investor demand from the important and large U.S. investor market," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds. "Together with our recent graduation to the TSX, trading on the OTCQX will provide additional investor exposure as we build our investor outreach strategy and grow the market for our shares."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

