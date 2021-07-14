AcuityAds named to AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, it has been officially named to the 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list.

AcuityAds was selected as a top programmatic platform due to the success of its groundbreaking journey automation technology, illumin™ . illumin is the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying, and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Today, brands like The Home Depot, Purina, New York Life, Mercedes Benz, Dell, Sparkling Ice and Purple Mattress are turning to illumin.

"We are honored to be named on AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list for the second year in a row," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO of AcuityAds. "We believe illumin will be the tool of choice for marketers because it provides creative insights, greater efficiency, better targeting, improved audience reach, and automation of the consumer journey . We have seen tremendous success since we launched the platform in October 2020. illumin is changing the world of advertising one brand at a time and is poised to revolutionize the programmatic advertising landscape."

AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

