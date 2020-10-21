AcuityAds Partners with Digiday to Release In-Depth Industry Whitepaper, "Brands Need Advertising Automation to Control the Consumer Journey"

Leveraging advertising automation can lead to increased return on advertising investment

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today released an industry whitepaper, "Brands Need Advertising Automation to Control the Consumer Journey," in partnership with Digiday, a media company and community for digital media, marketing and advertising professionals.

As the creators of illumin™, the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform, AcuityAds is uniquely positioned to offer advertising industry leaders insights on how they can go beyond programmatic to effectively advertise in an omnichannel ecosystem, and do so in a fashion that ensures the best return on investment for holistic campaigns.

"Programmatic advertising as a concept is outdated and misses the mark both in reaching the consumer at the right moment and in offering advertisers the tools they need to adapt their campaigns to today's rapidly shifting market forces and consumer behaviors," said Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer at AcuityAds. "We introduced our new platform, illumin, because we believe the future of advertising leverages artificial intelligence, algorithms and intuitive user interfaces to offer true advertising automation that determines the channel, sequence and message that are delivered to generate the most efficient consumer journey and strongest ROI."

"At Digiday, we regularly partner with leading brands in the digital media, marketing and advertising space, and we are excited to work with AcuityAds to publish this new industry white paper about advertising automation and the consumer journey," said James O'Brien, Head of Production for Custom, the in-house agency at Digiday. "It's a timely and relevant topic, and with AcuityAds having just released their new automation platform, illumin, they have a wealth of ideas to share with industry leaders on the role of advertising automation and the future of the industry."

A recent report from eMarketer1 found that digital video and digital display were the only channels which saw positive growth amidst the coronavirus pandemic in Q1-Q3 2020, making the delivery of the right consumer journey via advertising automation more important than ever.

The full report provides a detailed exploration of the concept of advertising automation and why it is the pathway to the true democratization of the entire programmatic industry, offering insight on the ways advertisers must shift away from the "black box" of programmatic marketing and focus on facilitating the consumer journey and leveraging automation technology. The report includes perspectives from industry leaders at Havas Media, SYZYGY, Automated Creative, 10Yetis, Good-Loop, Lamark Media, DTC leader Purple Mattress and the AcuityAds team. The report is now available for download at: https://digiday.com/brands-need-advertising-automation-to-control-the-consumer-journey/.

For further information or to request an interview, contact [email protected]. Further information regarding the advertising automation platform illumin is available on the AcuityAds website, AcuityAds.com.

1. eMarketer, Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Their Channel Mix According to Senior Marketers Worldwide, H1 2020 vs. Q1-Q3 2020.

About illumin ™:

illumin™, powered by AcuityAds, is the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Advertisers can map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. The platform enables creation of consumer journeys with custom messages tied to propensity-scored audiences, increasing efficiency and return on advertising investments. illumin™ brings unique capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution of advertising and lights the path to intelligent omnichannel advertising, including visualizing journey intelligence by touchpoint, message, and channel and comparing against industry benchmarks on Share of Voice, Share of Attention™ and return on advertising spend.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com .

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

