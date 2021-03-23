AcuityAds to Host Live Q&A Discussion with Automotive Industry Veteran Edward Gold

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer at AcuityAds, will be joining Edward Gold, former head of advertising and sponsorships at State Farm, in a live Q&A on March 25, 2021 at 2:30pm ET.

This session will involve a live Q&A with Edward Gold, a 17-year veteran of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. The discussion will include media strategies and tactics to drive profitable policy growth and customer acquisition in the P&C insurance market.

Attendees will be able to walk away with valuable insights such as:

How the pandemic has changed driving, usage, and the insurance shopping behavior

How to rethink the consumer journey to effectively drive customer acquisitions

Media strategies and tactics more relevant now to drive growth and profitability in P&C insurance

For additional details about this Insurance Webinar, visit https://acuityads.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016152207186/WN_PwzSuRvAQQO4dDw1e32bfg.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

