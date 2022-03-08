AcuityAds to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a digital advertising technology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO and Elliot Muchnik, CFO, will be participating in the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 15th, 2022 in Dana Point, CA.

This year's event will provide institutional investors with access to approximately 400 private and public companies from a broad range of industries including: Technology & Media, Sustainability, Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

