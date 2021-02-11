AcuityAds to Present at Digiday's CMO Roundtable

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, today announced that Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer at AcuityAds, will be presenting at the CMO roundtable on Tuesday, February 16 at 2:30pm EST, hosted by Digiday, a media company and community for digital media, marketing and advertising professionals.

The event, 'The Future of Omnichannel Consumer Journeys,' will provide an insightful and informative conversation for senior marketing leaders from major brands. The session will be moderated by Jim Cooper, Editor in Chief at Digiday, with Mr. Bharwani discussing critical strategies for advertising in the post-cookie, privacy-protected environment.

For additional details about The Future of Omnichannel Consumer Journeys and to request an invitation, visit https://digiday.com/event/the-future-of-omnichannel-consumer-journeys/ .

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.acuityads.com/

