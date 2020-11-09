AcuityAds to Present at Third Annual IAB Brand Disruption Summit

AcuityAds and IAB to collaborate in development of advertising automation certification program

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), the leading technology company that enables advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns from a single platform, will serve as a title sponsor for this week's IAB Brand Disruption Summit, with AcuityAds Chief Strategy Officer Seraj Bharwani leading an IAB Brand Academy session, Advertising Automation 101.

2020 is the third annual IAB Brand Disruption Summit, and is themed "Making, Marketing, Surviving, and Thriving In the Post-Covid Economy." This year's agenda convenes industry thought leaders to share insights, ideas, best practices and new research that explores the risks and rewards marketer's face in today's ecosystem, with emphasis on behaviors, trends and technologies which have accelerated due to the pandemic. Within the Advertising Automation 101 session, Mr. Bharwani will provide attendees with a clear definition of advertising automation, an understanding of how it applies to the consumer journey, and why advertisers must adopt it in order to maintain a competitive advantage.

Following the launch of its groundbreaking new AcuityAds advertising automation platform illumin™ in October 2020, Mr. Bharwani is uniquely poised to equip advertisers with the tools they need to establish omnichannel control over the consumer journey and sequential messaging across the open web, utilizing a wide range of ad formats, devices, and publishers with real-time measurability and insights.

"Advertising Automation is a new category in the programmatic advertising space that will seamlessly bridge advertising planning and execution to deliver breakthrough advertising efficiency, media transparency, and real-time control over the consumer journey," said Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer of AcuityAds.

AcuityAds is working with the IAB to create an Advertising Automation certification program, a four-part series as part of the IAB Brand Academy. The program will enable marketers to leapfrog beyond programmatic advertising and into advertising automation to take control of the consumer journey in an omnichannel ecosystem.

About illumin ™:

illumin™, powered by AcuityAds, is the only advertising automation technology today that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform. Advertisers can map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. The platform enables creation of consumer journeys with custom messages tied to propensity-scored audiences, increasing efficiency and return on advertising investments. illumin™ brings unique capabilities to close the gap between planning and execution of advertising and lights the path to intelligent omnichannel advertising, including visualizing journey intelligence by touchpoint, message, and channel and comparing against industry benchmarks on Share of Voice, Share of Attention™ and return on advertising spend.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com .

