Aculab's Prosody S Enhances Accuracy and Customer Experience for Brekeke's Call Center Suite

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke Software today announced the release of a new version of Brekeke Call Center Suite (CCS). The new version of Brekeke CCS supports Aculab's Prosody S, adding the ability to accurately detect an answering machine or a live person. This function is most useful when it is used with Brekeke CCS to make outbound marketing/sales calls. With this newly added function, the call center service provider can accurately and effectively distribute calls to agents when a live person is available at the receiving end, and process pre-determined responses when an answering machine is detected.

Aculab

"We are proud to work with Aculab to present the improved Brekeke CCS that can enhance effectiveness of call center operations and offer better experiences for the customers they serve," said Shin Yamade, Brekeke's CEO. "We plan to add Aculab's VoiSentry in a future version of Brekeke CCS that enables voice authentication, which will further extend the security and efficiency of our products," added Yamade.

David Samuel, CEO of Aculab, added, "Many organizations, ranging from the smallest SME up to multinational corporations, rely on robust contact solutions to maintain customer loyalty and drive new revenue streams. Our innovative technology combines both traditional and IP-based voice processing capabilities such as interactive voice response (IVR), answering machine detection/live speaker detection (AMD/LSD) and automatic call distribution (ACD). This gives forward-thinking developers like Brekeke Software the scalable building blocks they need to deliver technical and commercial excellence to their customers."

Aculab's Prosody S runs on a Windows or Linux host to provide telephony resources for platforms such as contact centers, IP-PBXs, media servers, fax servers and conferencing products. A customer application using Prosody S, makes, receives and interacts with calls using the Aculab Call API, enabling the integration of telephony with business processes. Licensing on a per channel basis and a distributed architecture enables Prosody S to be cost-effective for systems of any size.

Brekeke CCS provides call center software for building large-scale contact centers and cloud contact center services. To learn more about Brekeke CCS, visit http://www.brekeke.com/call-center/.

About Aculab

Aculab is an innovative company that offers deployment proven enabling technology for any telecoms related application. Its wide range of APIs serve the evolving needs of automated and interactive systems, whether on-premise, data center hosted, or cloud-based.

Aculab offers development APIs for voice, data, fax, speech and SMS, on hardware, software and cloud-based platforms, giving users the choice between capital investment and cost-effective, 'pay as you go' alternatives.

Many years of experience in helping to drive its customers' success has led to over 1000 customers, in more than 80 countries worldwide, including developers, integrators and service providers, adopting Aculab's technology for a wide variety of business critical services and solutions.

Aculab's head office is located in Milton Keynes, UK. It has an office in the USA.

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

Contact Information

Aculab

Richard James

Telephone: +44 (0)1908 273843

Email: 195760@email4pr.com

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Tomoko Shimizu

+1 (650) 401-6636

195760@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aculabs-prosody-s-enhances-accuracy-and-customer-experience-for-brekekes-call-center-suite-300653063.html

SOURCE Brekeke Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brekeke.com

