Aculys Pharma Announces Appointment of Hidemasa Tanigaki as New CEO

～Hidemasa's appointment bolsters Aculys' position as a leader in the field of CNS in Japan and Asia～

TOKYO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aculys Pharma, Inc. ("Aculys"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative treatments for neurological conditions, today announces the appointment of Hidemasa Tanigaki as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, effective March 29th.

Hidemasa has an outstanding track record and has been a leader in the pharmaceutical sector for over the last 30 years. Hidemasa began his journey with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company ("Takeda") in 1992 and held numerous key positions throughout his tenure with the company. After starting his career as a medical rep, he was later involved the successful launch of multiple products. From 2015, he was global lead in Boston for the oncology business strategy. Upon his return to Japan, he served as Sales Director for Specialty Pharma and the Head of Rare Hematology, before assuming the role of President and Representative Director of Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in 2021. He then led the Gastrointestinal Disease Business Unit at Takeda.

Hidemasa Tanigaki, new CEO and Representative Director of Aculys, stated: "I am thrilled to join Aculys which focuses on addressing today's drug lag/drug loss with an utmost sense of urgency. I believe the Aculys' pipeline carries great potential to transform the lives of patients. I look forward to working with the team to deliver such products to those in need as quickly as possible."

BT Slingsby, Executive Chairperson of Aculys, added: "The Aculys Board warmly welcomes Hidemasa as the new CEO of Aculys. We believe his impressive track record and experience in the pharmaceutical sector make him an ideal leader to take the team and assets toward commercialization. We are confident he will continue to position the Company as a leading biopharma in the field of neurological and psychiatric disorders, executing Aculys' clinical, commercial, and financial strategy."

Takeshi Takahashi will step down as the interim CEO and remain a Board Member.

About Aculys Pharma

Aculys Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering ways to eliminate drug lag/drug loss in Japan, and is working to resolve social issues related to neurological and psychiatry diseases. Its corporate name was created from the philosophy of serving as a "Catalyst to Access." Aiming to act as a bridge for innovative medical care in the field of neuropsychiatry, Aculys Pharma develops and commercializes novel pharmaceuticals and provides innovations for better medical care to patients, their families, healthcare professionals, and society.

Company name: Aculys Pharma, Inc.

Address: 6F, the ARGYLE aoyama, 2-14-4 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Hidemasa Tanigaki

Established: Jan 2021

URL: https://aculys.com/en/

SOURCE Aculys Pharma, Inc.