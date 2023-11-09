Acumatica Announces Integration with Shopify's B2B Features

News provided by

Acumatica

09 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Cloud ERP Vendor Answers B2B Merchants' Call for ERP Connection

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced that with its latest product update, it is the first ERP solution to integrate with Shopify's B2B commerce capabilities – providing businesses with a single tool to manage the full omnichannel sales experience.

The integration, combining Shopify's commerce platform with Acumatica's comprehensive business management functionality, directly addresses a growing need for businesses increasingly relying on various channels to connect with and sell to their customers.

Acumatica partnered with Shopify to develop an integration incorporating key features, such as customer hierarchies and price lists for B2B buyers, ensuring seamless unification between online sales and Acumatica's backend fulfillment capabilities. This collaboration supports the evolving needs of merchants by simplifying the process for manufacturers and distributors looking to broaden their market reach by selling across multiple mediums.

"As demand rises for e-commerce capabilities in industries beyond retail, our customers need one comprehensive tool to manage the entire B2B omnichannel sales experience," said Josh Fischer, director of product management, retail at Acumatica. "Our integration to the new B2B features of Shopify empowers companies to digitally sell their own products using the same solution that automates their day-to-day business operations."

Research shows that 90% of B2B buyers want direct-to-consumer-like experiences from their suppliers. E-commerce technology providers are tasked with bridging the gap between modern online shopping experiences and traditional B2B purchasing methods. By delivering a solution that natively integrates with Shopify, Acumatica provides the seamless experience that business buyers crave.

Acumatica launched its integration to Shopify's B2B features in the 2023 R2 product update on October 5. To learn more about Acumatica's native Shopify integration, visit the Acumatica Marketplace.

About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information on Acumatica, visit https://www.acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Acumatica

Also from this source

Acumatica Upgrades Business Functionality Across Industries with Launch of Latest Product Update

Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced the availability of a new set of innovative features and capabilities...
Acumatica Appoints Jeff Smits as Chief Information Officer

Acumatica Appoints Jeff Smits as Chief Information Officer

Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced tech industry veteran Jeff Smits has joined the company as its chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.