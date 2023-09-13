Acumatica Appoints Jeff Smits as Chief Information Officer

Acumatica

13 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

Seasoned Tech Expert Joins Cloud ERP Company to Oversee Technology Strategies

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced tech industry veteran Jeff Smits has joined the company as its chief information officer (CIO), effective September 11. Smits joins the Acumatica leadership team with a breadth of experience spearheading innovation and advising technology strategy at leading organizations.

As CIO, Smits will play a pivotal role in optimizing Acumatica's strategic technology initiatives and support its continued commitment to providing innovative tools to its community of partners, customers and creators. As a small business owner himself, Smits is uniquely positioned to support Acumatica's customer base by providing business management solutions that enable mid-market organizations to take complete control of their businesses.

"It's an honor to join a team of innovators and forward-thinkers at a company undergoing its next growth stage," said Smits. "As the ERP space becomes increasingly focused on modern, future-proof technology, I look forward to collaborating on a solution dedicated to empowering small-to-mid-sized businesses to succeed in today's competitive market."

Smits brings over two decades of experience leading technology teams in implementing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes and deliver world-class value to customers. Most recently, Smits was chief technology officer at Prime Trust, where he grew the platform and engineering team by 400%. He previously held leadership roles in IT operations and business services for several companies, including RingCentral, DocuSign, McAfee, Salesforce.com, PayPal and eBay.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff Smits to the Acumatica community. His deep knowledge and expertise in harnessing modern technology to drive business growth make him a great fit for our team," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Jeff's leadership, experience and perspective will be valuable to our ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class ERP solutions for our customers."

About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integration, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

