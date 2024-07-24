Acumatica Bolsters its Partner Ecosystem with Newly Launched Alliance Program

Alliance Members Will Have Access to Resources, Training and Support and are Eligible for Benefits in Identifying Prospective Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP provider, today announced a new program designed to increase its reach in identifying small and mid-sized businesses that would benefit from cloud-based business management solutions. The no-cost Alliance Program, launched this week, aims to drive co-innovation for growth, foster collaboration at scale and invest in the future. By partnering with industry, technology and finance experts, Acumatica will enhance efficiency and drive operational excellence, supporting businesses as they transform their operations.

Organizations eligible to become Alliance Members are those focused on helping companies grow and succeed in an evolving business landscape. Businesses that join the program will receive various sales and marketing benefits, including access to Acumatica content and go-to-market strategy, industry expertise, training portals, marketing automation tools and social syndication platforms.

"With the Alliance Program, Acumatica now offers a robust platform for organizations looking to build a partnership with us," said Sanket Akerkar, chief revenue officer at Acumatica. "Whether you're an accounting firm, private equity firm, independent software vendor, consulting firm or any other organization, we now have a program specifically designed to bring you into the best and most collaborative ecosystem in the Cloud ERP market."

Alliance Members are experts in understanding their customers' current state, needs and business objectives. Acumatica customers collaborating with Alliance Members to bolster their Cloud ERP transformation journeys will benefit from tailored support, strategic direction and innovative solutions to propel their business forward.

"In partnership with Alliance Members, we will create synergies, enhance solutions, market and sell our offerings, refer customers and share best practices while collaborating on innovation," said Daniel Oh, vice president of business development at Acumatica. "Alliance Members gain access to a robust community and resources that empower them to deliver comprehensive solutions to help businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive market."

Organizations interested in becoming an Acumatica Alliance Member can schedule an appointment with Acumatica by visiting https://www.acumatica.com/partners/alliance/.

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

