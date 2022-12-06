Acumatica Cloud ERP Facilitates Media and Technology Firm's Rapid Growth During the Pandemic

Unified Business Management Solution Helps Key Code Media Achieve 70% Expansion through Data Insights, Integrated Project Management and Remote Work Capabilities

KIRKLAND, Wash. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Code Media credits its adoption of Acumatica's integrated business management solution as a critical factor in meeting pandemic-driven challenges. Company officials shared that Acumatica's innovative ERP solution has enhanced flexibility, improved connectivity and supported business growth. By implementing a range of Acumatica's cloud-based products, Key Code Media was able to seamlessly transition to remote work and completed two major acquisitions, all in the face of a global pandemic.

Key Code Media sells and installs professional AV equipment for production, corporate, broadcast, government, house of worship and educational institutions. The demand for its services soared when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations to conduct business online. However, Key Code Media's legacy financial systems couldn't handle the increasing customer base and transaction volume. Its disparate systems also made it nearly impossible to get real-time project status updates, understand project profitability and view project expenses.

"We needed a single, connected ERP solution that could provide project management, CRM, and project coding," said Mike Cavanagh, president of Key Code Media. "We found that implementing Acumatica enabled us to support the influx of demand we saw during the pandemic and helped us pivot quickly to remote work. We have saved substantial time, reduced infrastructure costs, and improved efficiency and accuracy during our rapid growth."

As demand for its equipment soared, Key Code Media acquired two companies during the pandemic and managed the complicated process with Acumatica's cutting-edge solutions. These successful acquisitions resulted in a 70% increase in Key Code Media's revenue. The company also expanded its project accounting functionality to 300–400+ lines for quoting and real-time project updates. Acumatica Cloud ERP gave Key Code Media's employees the power to work and collaborate remotely during the pandemic, and that remote access made the company's expansion possible.

"I can't imagine, if we didn't change to Acumatica, how we would have enabled everyone to work remotely, which we did with no downtime," said Ka Man Chan, chief financial officer at Key Code Media. "This was amazing and helped our business operate efficiently while providing us access to data from anywhere in real-time."

Prior to the pandemic and before making acquisitions, Key Code Media had no way to clearly see project profitability. Instead, its teams relied on reviewing sales orders or individual purchase orders, and their data collection and analysis processes were hampered by multiple, disconnected systems. Now, with Acumatica Cloud ERP, Key Code Media enjoys a level of detailed project data that was once impossible—from presales to opportunities to projects and beyond.

"To successfully navigate today's volatile economy, businesses need the reliability of comprehensive, real-time data," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Acumatica empowers businesses with relevant, easily accessible data they can use to identify new paths to profitability and growth—equipping them with the tools they need to realize and exceed their goals."

"We only have eight hours a day and need to scale the business, so we must ensure we use our time well. With Acumatica, rather than spending that time inputting data, we use our talent to analyze data and make more strategic decisions," added Ka Man Chan.

