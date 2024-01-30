Acumatica Cloud ERP Previews Advanced Product Features During Day 2 of Summit 2024

Company Unveils Redesigned UI, Touts Cross-Industry Capabilities and Celebrates Customer Growth

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today highlighted current capabilities enabling mid-market businesses to grow, scale and drive efficiencies. The company previewed new features and capabilities that will launch in the 2024 R1 product release – with the beta of 2024 R1 available today to Acumatica customers.

The company also demonstrated its new user interface (UI), featuring a new design and controls that enhance usability, deliver unmatched personalization and improve customization. A public preview of the new UI will be available in the 2024 R1 release, with a controlled release expected later in the year before full general availability.

"Our bet is on our customers, which is why we heavily weight our product roadmap in favor of their input," said Ali Jani, chief product officer at Acumatica. "Our product managers visit customers throughout the year and use takeaways from these discussions to innovate our solutions. The priority we place on customer input reflects what we mean in our Acumatica Rallying Cry: Building the future of business together, which will continue to guide our technology direction and vision."

The Day 2 Keynote address highlighted how industry lines are blurring, providing opportunities for businesses to grow with enhanced cross-industry capabilities and attract new customers. Through presentations, on-stage customer interviews and product demonstrations, Acumatica highlighted some of the new cross-industry capabilities relevant to all companies and those that operate in a particular industry.

New features and functionality in 2024 R1 include:

An AP Bill Link in Proforma, a new side panel for AP Bill selection and the ability to easily view an attached transaction image, ensuring timely and accurate vendor payments and increased billing accuracy.

The ability to report parallel operations, enabling manufacturers to manage production orders with the flexibility to report operations out of sequence and multiple operations simultaneously.

Access to distribution requirements planning (DRP) functionality, helping non-manufacturers, particularly distributors, manage inventory supply and demand and plan kitting with material requirements planning (MRP) and DRP.

An enhanced Managed Sales Allocation process, delivering more control and flexibility over the order allocation process to customers. Distributors will benefit from consolidated views of allocations, enhanced selection criteria and improved ability to handle backorders efficiently within the same system.

The general availability of Amazon entirely in Acumatica , including additional features like "Fulfilled by Amazon ( FBA ) inventory reconciliation" and "Amazon statement reconciliation." These features will enable companies to streamline and ensure the accuracy of Amazon transactions.

The Day 2 Keynote address also featured stories from construction firms, manufacturers, distributors and retailers leveraging Acumatica's Industry Editions to meet the specific demands they face. Acumatica recognized four companies in its focus industries that achieved significant growth and provided valuable feedback for product development. Presentations and on-stage interviews with award winners like Curran (Manufacturing), Spohn Associates (Construction), Wilmar (Distribution) and Global Printing and Packaging (Retail) shared how they are leveraging innovations to drive efficiencies, improve productivity and manage growth.

The prevalence of data in the workplace has created both challenges and opportunities for small and mid-sized enterprises. Both the Day 1 and Day 2 Keynotes highlighted the need for better ways to approach business data and decision-making. The company shared how its product roadmap includes AI capabilities to meet these emerging needs.

"With so much information available, hesitancy, distrust and lack of understanding of data have emerged, which shows businesses need better ways to approach their data and decision-making. This is why AI is so important for the future of ERP," said Jani. "Technologies will continue to evolve, allowing Acumatica to further enhance how we bring relevant data to your fingertips more quickly, accurately and reliably."

