Acumatica Construction Edition Gains Significant Momentum in First Quarter of Availability

"The rapidly growing construction industry needs a modern, innovative business management solution," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica, "and we're seeing the enthusiasm for that among our early partners and construction sector customers. Our belief in open API adoption and integrations is a major factor in this early success, and mobile technology is essential to the construction sector at large. Acumatica Construction Edition really seems to be meeting the needs of this industry."

Key partners joining Acumatica's ecosystem include VARs with decades of experience in construction. These leading partners include Alliance Solutions Group, Accordant Company, LLC and Aktion Associates, to name but a few. Important ISVs including Procore Technologies, Hyphen Solutions, SmartSheet, and Criterion joined Acumatica at the time of launch, and additional new ISVs including AcumatiScan by Core Associates, ProEst, StratusVue and more now offer integrated solutions for Estimating, AP Automation, and Project Management.

Acumatica Construction Edition already has a robust adoption rate among General Contractors, Sub Contractors, Home Builders and Land Developers, as well as among customers that engage in manufacturing or provide installation services.

"Once we made the decision to go cloud, other software couldn't compare to Acumatica's Construction Edition," said Bruce Young, Curran Young President & Co-Founder. "Being cloud-based takes away the necessity of having servers, infrastructure and their associated operating costs. It was a logical choice, and with Acumatica we can communicate and integrate with others tools easily which is a big plus as we use tools like Procore, Excel, ProEst, and Building Connected."

"CFMA is delighted to have Acumatica as a Gold Sponsor for our 2018 Annual Conference & Exhibition in Miami, Florida," said Stuart Binstock, CFMA President & CEO. "We invite all Conference attendees to visit booth #316 in the Exhibition Hall to learn more about the Acumatica Construction Edition, a true cloud ERP product."

Acumatica Construction Edition is an end-to-end cloud business management system for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, and land developers built to address the needs and demands of modern construction companies. A fully-integrated cloud solution, Construction Edition offers true mobility, high value, and much-needed technology improvements for comprehensive operational management and insight.

Visit Acumatica Booth #316 at the CFMA Annual Conference & Exhibition from June 23-to-27. Read more from Acumatica's Director of Product Marketing Ray Rebello in this Construction Executive magazine feature.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. Specialized industry offerings include Field Services Edition, Commerce Edition, Manufacturing Edition, and Construction Edition. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

