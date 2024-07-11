Business Management Solutions Company's Successful Initiative Provides Hands-On ERP System Training to Equip Students with In-Demand Skills

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help address the growing demand for cloud-based business solutions and the resulting need for skilled technical professionals, Acumatica today announced that it plans to expand a program offering college-level courses designed to prepare digital-native students for the workforce. The Acumatica College Education Program, which specializes in providing hands-on experience with the Acumatica Cloud ERP solution, is now branching out to other colleges to replicate successful learning experiences and further equip more students with essential skills.

Acumatica Expands College Education Program to Empower the Future Workforce

As businesses evolve with rapid technological advancements, there's an increasing demand for programs that arm a new generation with necessary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills. Acumatica is leading the way in ensuring graduates are prepared to meet the expectations of modern employers and contribute effectively from their first day of employment.

The initial beta program, developed by Infinity Resources Management (IRM), was successfully launched in 2023 at Farmingdale State College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. In May 2024, Farmingdale celebrated the graduation of its second Acumatica ERP class. All graduates received an Acumatica Welcome badge and Business Consultant certification upon completing the course. Plans are underway to develop and introduce more courses to additional colleges, including the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, the School of Management at the University of Michigan-Flint and the University of Hawaii Maui College.

"We're committed to providing more students with the essential skills and knowledge they need in real-world situations through firsthand experience with our innovative business technology," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Our College Education Program not only empowers a new generation of digital natives with skills that are in high demand but also addresses a growing need for technical expertise to help businesses transform their operations."

The comprehensive course gives students a thorough understanding of an ERP system's principles and fundamental processes. Using Acumatica ERP and a Learning Management System (LMS), students benefit from an immersive online learning experience featuring text, videos, case studies of Acumatica customers and hands-on use of the Acumatica Cloud ERP software. For students who complete the courses, recruitment support from TwentyAI is available, helping them transition smoothly into the workforce.

"This program is not just about education—it's about molding career pathways. We're bridging the gap between academic training and real-world employment," said Gene Caiola, managing partner at IRM. "We're confident that students with Acumatica Cloud ERP skills will be highly sought after in the workforce, setting them up for long-term professional success."

