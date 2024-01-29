Acumatica Launches New Era of Business Growth and Product Expansion at Summit 2024

World's Fastest Growing Cloud ERP Vendor Shares Product Plans and Strategy for Supporting Customer Growth Ambitions with Leading-Edge Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing dramatic technological advancements, a more favorable economic and business environment and a mounting need for modern business technology, Acumatica CEO John Case today kicked off the company's annual Summit event by declaring a new era of growth and opportunity for the company and its customers. To launch this new era, the industry-leading business solutions provider revealed its new logo, announced the expansion of its product line, and outlined the principles that will guide its approach to future innovation.

"In this environment of optimism and dramatic technological advancements, we see great opportunities in the market and are moving forward aggressively. While we are excited about where we are now and the company's growth, our ambitions are high, and we are just getting started," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "As we enter this new era, it's paramount that we retain our uniqueness, which is anchored in our customer-focused Community."

To address the needs of Acumatica's evolving customer base, the company announced the upcoming launch of the Professional Services Edition, which will be publicly available later in 2024. The Professional Services Edition will be built on Acumatica's project accounting and robust billing and scheduling capabilities, enabling businesses to better service their clients and track the entire customer engagement lifecycle all within Acumatica.

Case also unveiled a new company logo during the keynote address, with changes made to better reflect Acumatica's forward-looking vision, unique value proposition and future direction.

The keynote highlighted growing businesses using the latest technologies and data to make strategic decisions and achieve substantial growth. One of these companies, Acumatica's Customer of the Year, Portacool, uses the ERP solution to expand its operations and recover from significant adversity. In June 2023, the Texas-based portable cooling solution manufacturer suffered a devastating warehouse fire and restored its operations with the Acumatica Community's support.

"Following the warehouse fire, Acumatica contacted us to offer their support. Because Acumatica is cloud-based, we were able to get back up on our feet and connect our operations," said Kimberly McElroy, vice president of business operations at Portacool. "When we needed them most, Acumatica was there for us."

Case emphasized Acumatica's sustainability efforts, a core pillar of the company's AcumatiCares program, spotlighting businesses making remarkable strides in sustainable development. Acumatica named POLYWOOD its Impact Customer of the Year for promoting recycling and efficient resource management in outdoor furniture manufacturing.

"POLYWOOD was born with sustainability fundamental to our culture and brand. We are always looking for ways to be more sustainable and to serve our growing customer base. With seasonal surges in demand for our outdoor furniture and a growing demand for our brand, we needed a system that would enable us as we scale and grow," said Sean Valencourt, executive vice president of information systems at POLYWOOD. "We've gotten that with Acumatica. Their cloud solution has been critical in scaling our operations and enabling POLYWOOD to grow."

During the keynote address, Case and Acumatica Chief Product Officer Ali Jani cited the impact new technological advancements will have on small and mid-sized businesses. They stressed the importance of software vendors having a principled approach to deploying these leading-edge technologies. The Acumatica leaders announced that the company will soon publish its Principles of Innovation. These principles outline Acumatica's commitment to developing new technologies, including AI capabilities, in a way that is responsible with appropriate guardrails to protect customer data, practical in addressing real-world needs and valuable in continuing to be driven by customer input.

