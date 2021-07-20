Acumatica Previews 2021 R2 and Recognizes Customer Agility at Summit Day 2

"Acumatica's key differentiators set us apart from other industry competitors," said Jon Roskill, CEO at Acumatica. "We innovate our business and industry functionality at remarkable speeds, enabling us to deliver a future-proof platform that elevates our customers to be successful in the modern landscape. Moreover, we have a foundation of unparalleled ethical business practices that put the needs and interests of our customers first."

During the Day 2 keynote, Acumatica recognized the following customers for their successful digital transformation efforts. These customers utilized Acumatica's seamless personalization to boost growth and shepherd their respective markets with industry-leading capabilities.

Excellence Award: Clive Coffee (Retail-Commerce)

(Retail-Commerce) Excellence Award: Korpack (Distribution)

Excellence Award: Roberts Glass & Service (Construction)

Excellence Award: Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands (Manufacturing)

Acumatica also previewed upcoming 2021 R2 product features including advances in personalization, core business process functions, and industry editions.

Feature Benefits for Personalization:

Consolidated toolbar streamlines functionality

Automated updates without need for programming

Feature Benefits for "Managed Availability" Capabilities:

Simplified transactions with international currencies

Streamlined activity with the Microsoft Teams integration

Feature Benefits for Industry Editions:

Financials and CRM

Improved email tracking, deliverability, and scalability via an integration to SendGrid

Simplified reconciliation by matching bank transactions to multiple receipts and disbursements

Distribution and Commerce

New up-sell and cross-sell capabilities to boost sales and increase revenue

Improved fill rates and on-time order fulfillment with item substitutions

Construction and Field Service

Simplified project workflow via project drop shipments

Synchronized AP bills and sub invoices seamlessly with Procore

Manufacturing

Visualized production schedules to monitor utilization

Improved traceability and quality control

Following the announcements and presentations of 2021 R2 features, Acumatica went on to demonstrate business scenarios where new and emerging technologies will play an increasing role. Demos focused on core business functions and Acumatica's platform, Commerce and Distribution, and Construction and Manufacturing editions. Together, the demos highlighted how Acumatica's innovative enhancements enable operational continuity and modernize business processes.

