Acumatica Recognized as a "Great Place to Work," Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, a cloud ERP solutions pioneer, today announced that it has relocated its headquarters to the Corporate Campus East complex in the heart of Bellevue, Wash. The new office, which officially opens this week, will enable Acumatica's ongoing growth by providing expanded space for more employees.

Acumatica has nearly tripled in size since 2018, boasting nearly 700 employees globally, with more than 60 based in the Puget Sound region. The company recently earned "Great Place to Work" certification, with 98% of employees stating they are proud to tell others they work for the cloud ERP provider. In addition, Acumatica was honored as one of Washington State's Best Companies to Work For in 2023. These workplace recognitions highlight Acumatica's achievement in fostering a dynamic environment where employees can excel.

As a testament to its growth, Acumatica's new 12,000+-square-foot headquarters marks a significant expansion from its previous office. This upgrade nearly doubles the desk capacity and increases the number of conference rooms, delivering on the company's commitment to providing a collaborative and innovative workspace for its expanding team.

"Moving to our new, expanded Bellevue headquarters marks a significant milestone in Acumatica's growth journey. We're not just opening doors to a larger office—we're setting the stage for the future growth of our team and our business," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "The new headquarters reflects our commitment to invest in our people and enhance our operational capabilities. Together with an evolving partner ecosystem and expanded customer base, the new office clearly shows that we have embarked on a new era of growth for Acumatica."

Under Case's leadership, Acumatica continues to grow, planning to increase its global team by 20% in 2024. By situating itself in the heart of the thriving Puget Sound tech landscape, Acumatica is well-positioned to attract top talent and innovate alongside leading companies, setting a new standard for modern workplaces in tech.

"Our priority is to continue building on our flexible, hybrid work model, where employee collaboration and creating a friendly environment are key," said Martha Lucia Groulx, chief people officer at Acumatica. "We know that our people are our greatest and most vital asset, and our new space empowers them to collaborate while having leadership support, allowing employees to leverage their skills and drive impact at Acumatica."

Acumatica invites individuals interested in career opportunities to visit its careers page. Learn more and apply at https://www.acumatica.com/careers/.

