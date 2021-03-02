Acumen Analytics Announces 2020 Achievements and a Bullish 2021 Outlook

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Analytics, leader in advanced analytics and AI solutions enabling data transformation to drive measurable business outcomes, today announced its company highlights for 2020. The company anticipates sizeable growth, partner network expansion and new products and services in 2021.

"Post-pandemic operational performance demands faster approvals and time to market, but this cannot happen without the emphasis on quality," stated Kathy Brunner, CEO of Acumen Analytics. "All eyes are on data analytics as it is the linchpin to success and every step in a product or service lifecycle must act on consolidated decisions created and produced from this insight."

In October 2019, ETQ purchased the foundational technology for ETQ Insights from Acumen Analytics. "On the heels of this acquisition and other business opportunities, we predicted a very strong 2020. Like many companies, the energy and excitement were at a high when this pandemic began" added Brunner. "Our solid financial portfolio and amazing team were able to pivot, in order to sustain business practices and remarkable progress by the second half of 2020."

Acumen Analytics accomplished the following in 2020:

Opened new office located at 794 Penllyn Pike Suite 220, Blue Bell, PA 19422

19422 Retained all employees, no turnover or furlows

Expanded support for clients on ETQ Insights

Garnered media coverage in Forbes and Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News

Acumen Analytics outlook for 2021

The company projects it will continue a growth trajectory in 2021 and has experienced significant year over year sales increase since inception, adding to its financial stability. Acumen is actively recruiting for highly motivated and dedicated team members across the organization, including marketing, sales and analyst. Among the operational plans for 2021, the company is planning new innovative products, expanding services offering and life science implementation (Validation of a Service), building additional strategic partnerships, and delivering superior customer experiences. Events include Stanford Executive Leadership Program, ETQ conference (April) Forum of Executive Women, PA Life Sciences, Phylloside Chats, and Xavier ThinkTank.

About Acumen Analytics

Acumen Analytics is a WBE advanced analytics and AI consulting company enabling enterprises to transform their data to create strategies and solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. We are the trusted analytics, data sciences and data engineering partner for several Fortune 500 companies who are leaders in their respective industries. We bring deep expertise in the life sciences, quality, manufacturing and operations, and planning.

