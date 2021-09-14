Acumen Analytics Announces Kneat Services Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Analytics announced today its training certification and approval as a kneat.com, inc. (TSX-V: KSI) ("Kneat") Services Partner. As a certified Kneat Services Partner, Acumen Analytics is now qualified to provide support for Kneat Gx users.

Working together, Kneat and Acumen Analytics will drive digital transformation in facilities, equipment, and computer systems validation processes for the life sciences industry; combining Kneat Gx, with Acumen Analytics' extensive industry, technology, innovation, data, and advanced analytics experience.

"Kneat Gx, a digital, real-time, standardized, scalable, and audit-ready solution, is revolutionizing the efficiency, control, traceability, and intelligence of work processes. We are enabling life sciences companies to remove the limitations of legacy technologies," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "Our industry has reached an inflection point for digitization and we look forward to working with Acumen Analytics to enhance the value that we deliver to our customers."

"Becoming a Kneat Services Partner will further enable us to help our clients increase their speed to market, reduce cycle times and drive Good Manufacturing Practices with validation lifecycle management solutions and services," said Kathleen Brunner, CEO at Acumen Analytics. "We are excited to partner with Kneat to provide each of our life sciences sector customers intelligent, digitized solutions that enable efficiency, control, traceability and insight."

About Acumen

Acumen is a leader in using data, technology, advanced analytics, innovation, and expertise to help drive digital transformation in the life sciences industry. Acumen team members are recognized as visionaries, strategists, problem solvers, technologists, data scientists, analysts, and engineers. In partnership with the companies we serve, we are creating effective future forward solutions that accelerate patient outcomes and make the impossible possible. For more information visit www.acumenanalytics.com

About Kneat Solutions

Kneat Solutions develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the SaaS platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

[email protected]

SOURCE Acumen Analytics

Related Links

http://www.acumenanalytics.com

